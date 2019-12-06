Club captain Steven Taylor leaving Wellington Phoenix

Club captain Steven Taylor is leaving the Wellington Phoenix, the club announced today.

Steven Taylor. Source: Photosport

The former Newcastle United defender has spent over two years with the Phoenix having joined the club in July 2018.

The 34-year-old made 49 appearances in two seasons and captained the club for the 2019/20 season.

The Phoenix qualified for the finals in Taylor’s two seasons, with the former Newcastle defender helping create a winning culture at the club, coach Ufuk Talay said.

“Steven was the right choice for us as captain, he’s an experienced leader who not only says the right things but leads by example too.

“He put his imprint on the team this past season and helped to create a positive, winning culture for the players – it’ll now be up to our next captain to continue that great work and to build on the third-place finish we achieved last season.

“We thank Steven for his incredible contribution to this club these past two seasons; for his hard work on the field, his mentoring of the younger players and the positive way he engaged with the fans – no doubt he’s a classy player and we wish him all the best.”

Taylor said he would cherish his time in Wellington and paid tribute to the “one of a kind” supporters.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am saying goodbye to the Nix."

“I want to say a huge thank you to the club owners, the board and the many great staff that I have worked with, and I want to especially thank Ufuk for his faith in me and making me captain of this great club.”