Chris Wood's brace leads Burnley to EPL win over giant-killers Norwich

Associated Press
Norwich followed up its shock win against Manchester City in the previous Premier League round with a 2-0 defeat at Burnley this morning.

The Canaries beat Man City 3-2 a week ago but conceded two early goals at Turf Moor as Chris Wood scored in the 10th and 14th minutes.

Wood headed in the opener and then quickly doubled the lead with a close-range shot after a cross from Dwight McNeil.

In contrast to Norwich's fortunes, City thrashed Watford 8-0.

After six games Burnley has eight points, two more than Norwich.

A week after beating Manchester City, Norwich was brought back down to earth by Burnley and their Kiwi. Source: Spark Sport
