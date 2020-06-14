Chris Wood unlikely for Premier League resumption with Achilles injury

All Whites striker Chris Wood appears in doubt for the resumption of the Premier League later this week, the Burnley forward battling an Achilles injury.

Chris Wood Source: Photosport

With Burnley scheduled for their Premier League resumption to host Manchester City at Turf Moor on June 23, Kiwi striker Wood could be a notable absentee for the Clarets, says manager Sean Dyche.

''Woody has a bit of a problem with his Achilles,'' Dyche says.

"We're not sure on Woody yet. He's going to have to take his time on that and see how that settles down.''

The All Whites forward has been in fine form for Burnley this season, netting 11 goals and adding one assist from his 26 matches played, involved in a goal every 188 minutes.

Wood's 11 strikes coming as the bulk of Burnley's 34 Premier League goals in 2019-20 - Ashley Barnes' six the next best.

Burnley warmed up for their resumption earlier this morning, drawing 1-1 with second-tier Preston North End, however Wood played no part in the match.