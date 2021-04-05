Chris Wood scores in third straight game, but unable to stop Burnley defeat

Kiwi striker Chris Wood scored his third Premier League goal in as many games this morning, but it was not enough to stop his side Burnley from falling to a 3-2 defeat against Southampton.

Wood had given Burnley the lead in the 12th minute from the penalty spot, before he turned provider soon after, setting up strike partner Matej Vydra to double the Clarets' lead.

Southampton levelled the scores before halftime however, following strikes by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Nathan Redmond completed the comeback by volleying home the winning goal in the 66th minute.