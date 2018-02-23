Chris Wood primed for Premier League return after two-month sideline stint with knee injury

New Zealand striker Chris Wood's two-month stint on the English Premier League sideline could be about to end at Burnley.

Chris Wood of Burnley Source: Getty

Manager Sean Dyche says the 26-year-old has overcome a knee injury and is available for selection against Southampton

Wood played in a midweek lower-tier game after missing their last nine competitive matches with a knee injury sustained against Tottenham in December.

Dyche was encouraged by what he saw after the club's record signing took longer than expected to recover from ligament damage.

A number of other players are also back or close to a return for a club who placed a lofty seventh in the EPL but are without a win since before Wood was injured.

The accomplished All Whites striker has scored six goals in 20 appearances for Burnley in all competitions.

"When the group is at its strongest point and everyone is vying for a shirt, that brings that edge," Dyche added.