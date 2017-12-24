Chris Wood limps from the field after nasty injury against Tottenham

All Whites and Burnley striker Chris Wood had a nervy moment in his side's 3-0 loss to Tottenham this morning, leaving the field injured after a nasty clash with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Deep into the first half, and with Burnley trailing 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Harry Kane, Wood looked to pounce on a loose back pass from Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, before keeper Lloris darted off his line.

The pair came together in an ugly tangle, with Wood's leg caught nastily in the process.

The Kiwi star tried to run the injury off, but had to eventually leave the field just two minutes later.