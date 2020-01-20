TODAY |

Chris Wood goal helps Burnley in come from behind win over Leicester

Source:  Associated Press

Ashley Westwood completed Burnley's comeback against Leicester today, beating the Champions League chasers to boost its Premier League survival bid.

Leicester City's James Maddison, right, and Burnley's Ashley Westwood. Source: Associated Press

Burnley looked set for a fifth straight league defeat after Harvey Barnes rewarded Leicester's early endeavours in the 34th minute with a goal.

Chris Wood got Burnley level early in the second half, but the hosts needed goalkeeper Nick Pope to save Jamie Vardy's 68th-minute penalty.

Pope denied Vardy again in the 78th after he ran onto a neat pass from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, and Burnley completed the turnaround moments later.

Neat play created space for Charlie Taylor on the left, and though his cross was blocked, the ball fell for Westwood who drilled the ball beyond Kasper Schmeichel in the 79th.

Burnley's first league win since December 21 lifted the northern English team five points clear of the drop zone, while Leicester missed the chance to move level with second-placed Manchester City.

Football
