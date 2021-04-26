TODAY |

Chris Wood continues hot form, scores first Premier League hat trick

Source:  Associated Press

New Zealand striker Chris Wood scored a first-half hat trick and set up the other goal for Burnley to rout Wolverhampton 4-0 in the Premier League overnight.

The Kiwi striker scored a hat trick in the first half of Burnley's victory over Wolves. Source: Spark Sport

The Kiwi international opened the scoring at Molineux in the 15th minute with a low shot inside the far post from a difficult angle, six minutes before he made it 2-0 with a close-range finish.

Wood capitalized on poor defending to head in his third goal a minute before halftime. It was his first Premier League hat trick and first in seven and a half years.

Still not satisfied, Wood set up Ashley Westwood to complete the rout with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Burnley climbed further away from the relegation zone to 14th, five points behind 12th-place Wolves, and have assured themselves of remaining in the top flight next term.

