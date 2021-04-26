Chris Wood continues hot form, scores first Premier League hat trick

New Zealand striker Chris Wood scored a first-half hat trick and set up the other goal for Burnley to rout Wolverhampton 4-0 in the Premier League overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi international opened the scoring at Molineux in the 15th minute with a low shot inside the far post from a difficult angle, six minutes before he made it 2-0 with a close-range finish.

Wood capitalized on poor defending to head in his third goal a minute before halftime. It was his first Premier League hat trick and first in seven and a half years.

Still not satisfied, Wood set up Ashley Westwood to complete the rout with five minutes of normal time remaining.