Chris Greenacre remaining with Phoenix as assistant coach

Chris Greenacre will bring up a decade of varied involvement at Wellington after his confirmation as assistant coach next A-League season.



Interim Coach Chris Greenacre of the Wellington Phoenix chats to head physiotherapist Sam Jewell prior to the match. Source: Photosport

In the first appointment made by new head coach Mark Rudan, the club's fix-it man Greenacre has been retained.



The Englishman has been at the Phoenix for nine years - three as a player and six as a coach in a number of support roles.



When former head coaches Ricki Herbert, Ernie Merrick and Darije Kalezic all quit their posts prematurely, Greenacre took charge on an interim basis.



Rudan, who was unveiled last week in the top job, said Greenacre's knowledge of Wellington and New Zealand players was excellent.



"Importantly for me, as I look to rebuild, is that I could not find one single person who had a bad word to say about Chris," Rudan said.

