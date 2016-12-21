Chris Greenacre expected to stand in as Phoenix interim manager until end of season

 

Wellington Phoenix look set to end their forgettable A-League season under stand-in coach Chris Greenacre - the third time in five years the former striker has stepped up for his club.

Interim Coach Chris Greenacre of the Phoenix chats to Head Physiotherapist Sam Jewell prior to the match. Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners, Hyundai A-League, FMG Stadium, Waikato, New Zealand. 10 December 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Interim Coach Chris Greenacre of the Wellington Phoenix chats to head physiotherapist Sam Jewell prior to the match.

Source: Photosport

Head coach Darije Kalezic announced last week he wouldn't continue in his role next season after a disappointing tenure that has returned four wins, five draws and 12 losses.

With six matches left, the bottom-placed Phoenix are expected to announce Greenacre's interim appointment to see out the season in the next 24 hours.

Greenacre, who scored 17 goals in an 84-match career at the Phoenix, filled in for five games in February 2013 when coach Ricki Herbert resigned.

Alongside Des Buckingham, he also stepped up after Ernie Merrick's ninth-round resignation in December 2016.

Wellington's season under Kalezic has proved problematic. Assistant coach Rado Vidosic departed just before Christmas, citing a difference in methods to the head coach.

It also prompted the exit of Vidosic's son and Australian international striker Dario, who was a key off-season signing.

Wellington lost Brazilian midfielder Gui Finkler in December, with his two-year contract with the club ending six months before time.

The Phoenix, who had a bye last weekend, travel across the ditch to meet sixth- placed Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

