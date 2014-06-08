Chinese club bid $457 million for Cristiano Ronaldo

 

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has claimed Real Madrid have been offered 300 million euros - about $NZ457 million - for the star forward by an unnamed Chinese Super League club, but said his client has no interest in the deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Associated Press

Jorge Mendes told Sky Sports Italia that Madrid had been offered that sum as a transfer fee for the player, who would in turn receive over $NZ151m - a year in salary.

"From China, they've offered 300m euros to Real Madrid and more than 100m per year to the player," Mendes said.

"But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China."

The transfer offer, if genuine, would be almost triple the world record 105 million euros ($NZ159 million) Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in August.

Ronaldo, who won his fourth Ballon d'Or earlier this month, signed a new contract at Madrid in November, extending his commitment to the club until 2021.

But the cash-rich Chinese league has emerged as a major contender in the world transfer market with mega-money deals.

Last week, Shanghai SIPG signed Brazil midfielder Oscar from Chelsea for around NZ$91 million, while on Thursday former Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez joined Shanghai Greenland Shenhua when it was claimed he will become the highest paid player in the world on the equivalent of 615,000 pounds ($NZ1,084,000) a week.

"The Chinese market is a new market," Mendes added. "They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.

"He won the European Championship with Portugal, it's like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favourite."

