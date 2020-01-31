TODAY |

China suspends domestic football league in attempt to control spread of coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

The Chinese Football Association has announced that all domestic matches of the 2020 season will be postponed in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus that has now claimed more than 200 lives.

Source: Breakfast

The Super League was due to run from February 22 to October 31. A starting date for the new season has not yet been announced.

“In order to cooperate with the nationwide prevention to curb the virus and to ensure the health of all football related people, the CFA decided to delay all levels of domestic football matches in 2020 season from now on,” read a statement from Chinese football's governing body.

In addition, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed that all four Chinese clubs will first play three away games in the Asian Champions League group stage.

The decision comes after other sporting events in China have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus. The men's alpine skiing World Cup scheduled for February 15-16 in Yanqing has been cancelled.

The world athletics indoor championships, scheduled to be held from March 13-15 in Nanjing, have been postponed for 12 months.

Also, the LPGA Tour has cancelled the Blue Bay tournament scheduled for March 5-8 on Hainan Island due to the virus.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila
2
Tensions between New Zealand Rugby, Super Rugby licence holders over future of Kiwi teams
3
Crusaders name strong side for Super Rugby opener despite All Blacks rest orders
4
Australian under-19 cricketers accused of casual racism after social media comments
5
Mate Ma'a Tonga coach opens door for Israel Folau selection - 'He will be considered along with everyone else'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
13:37

TVNZ FC: Klopp 'disrespects' FA Cup, Eriksen transferred and Chris Wood on fire

Aston Villa stun Leicester with injury time winner to book spot in League Cup final

Liverpool throw away two-goal lead for FA Cup shock draw

Fans pay an emotional tribute to Sala, a year after plane crash death