Chilean fans to protest for Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal

Source:

AAP

Thousands of Chileans are planning to attend a protest march in an attempt to get Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez to move clubs.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, right, celebrates with teammate Santi Cazorla

Source: Associated Press

An event created has been posted on Facebook with the title "National protest so that Alexis Sanchez leaves Arsenal" - with his future at the Emirates Stadium still up in the air.

The 28-year-old has been stalling on signing a new deal with the Gunners as he seeks not only a pay rise but assurances they can compete for trophies.

Sanchez has cut an ever-increasingly frustrated figure in recent weeks, culminating in Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.

He scored the equaliser for the visitors in that game having seen his initial penalty saved, but was shown crouched on the touchline in a show of despondency as Bayern hammered in their fifth of the night.

Manager Arsene Wenger confirmed on Friday morning that the Chile international, as cherished in his homeland for both his skill and his work ethic as he is by Arsenal fans, had returned to Barcelona for a court case.

But a Facebook event has called on Sanchez to leave for good in the summer, claiming he is being left to plough a lone furrow for Wenger's men.

Over 6,000 users of the social network site had replied that they planned to attend a protest on March 1, with another 7,400 saying there were 'interested' in the event.

"We Chileans are tired of seeing one of our stars working by himself to make his team get through," the details of the planned march read.

"We don't want him to play in Madrid, nor return to Barcelona, the truth is that that we don't give a damn what team he plays for, only that we want to see him fight along with 10 others to achieve results. Not on his own anymore."

Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 and has lifted the FA Cup on one occasion since his move to England - during which time he also won back-to-back Copa America titles with Chile.

