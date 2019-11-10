TODAY |

Chelsea wins appeal at Court of Arbitration for Sport in FIFA transfer ban case

Source:  Associated Press

Chelsea won a legal fight with FIFA this morning that cleared the club to sign new players in January, then criticized football's world body for how it handled the case.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, left, scores his sides second goal past Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. Source: Associated Press

The Court of Arbitration for Sport sided with the English club in an appeal to overturn the second half of a transfer ban for breaking transfer rules that protect youth players.

Chelsea already served one half of the FIFA ban when it was unable to register new players in the offseason.

“The approach taken by FIFA to this case has been deeply unsatisfactory,” the club said in a statement, noting “FIFA chose to treat Chelsea entirely differently to Manchester City for reasons that make absolutely no sense.”

In a broadly similar case, Man City reached a plea bargain in August to accept some guilt, pay a 370,000 Swiss francs [NZ$567,000] fine and avoid a transfer ban. Details of that case were never published.

Details of how Chelsea broke signing rules protecting minors and engaged in prohibited third-party influence on players werepublished by FIFAahead of the CAS process.

CAS published its judgement without a detailed explanation two weeks after the appeal hearing in Lausanne. The ruling was needed before the next European player trading window opens on Jan. 1.

A single CAS judge who heard the case, instead of the usual three-judge panel, said Chelsea broke rules in a "significantly smaller" number of cases than FIFA said. The violations were also less serious than previously judged.

The court also halved the fine that FIFA imposed, so Chelsea will have to pay only 300,000 Swiss francs [NZ$460,000].

Chelsea joined Real Madrid, in a previous case, in winning a reduction to their one-year transfer bans. In separate cases, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid lost appeals against one-year bans.

On the field, the case ended up revitalizing a Chelsea team which is fourth in the English Premier League despite being denied the chance to sign expensive and experienced players in the offseason.

Coach Frank Lampard promoted homegrown prospects such as forward Tammy Abraham, midfielder Mason Mount and defender Fikayo Tomori. All have played for England this season in European Championship qualifying games.

FIFA rules generally stop clubs from signing foreign players before they turn 18, except in cases where the player's parents move to the club's country for non-soccer reasons.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: All Blacks Sevens huddle with Samoa players before Dubai match for moment in honour of measles victims
2
Givealittle page set up by rugby stars like SBW for families affected by Samoa measles epidemic reaches $58,000
3
Quade Cooper eager to play rugby league alongside Sonny Bill Williams - 'I wouldn't mind playing NRL either'
4
New All Blacks coach welcome at the Chiefs, says Warren Gatland
5
Kiwi women's cycling teams get NZ off to golden start at World Cup in Cambridge
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:27

Jamie Vardy pushes goal scoring streak to seven straight in win over Watford
00:30

Manchester United hand former manager Jose Mourinho first loss since return with Tottenham
19:39

Phoenix captain Steven Taylor: We don’t show teams respect, we get after them

Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or, Megan Rapinoe wins women's top prize