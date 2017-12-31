 

Chelsea thrash Stoke City 5-0 to move second in EPL

The win over the Potters sees the Blues leapfrog Manchester United.
Serena Williams, of the U.S., reacts in an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the final day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Serena Williams loses first match on comeback after giving birth to first child

The hosts managed a draw after England fought back in Melbourne.

'He'll bat as long as he needs to' - Australia marvel over Steve Smith after Boxing Day Test draw

The Red Devils' fans were irked by the 0-0 draw with the Saints.

Manchester United booed off by own fans after Southampton stalemate

The Kiwi star grabbed 2-19 as his side beat the Hurricanes by 57 runs.

Mitchell McClenaghan sends stumps flying as Sydney Thunder crush Hobart

The Hobart captain took one of the catches of the tournament against Sydney.

George Bailey takes gravity defying stunner in BBL clash against Thunder

One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Horror year on the roads with 2017 having most driving fatalities since 2009

Police Minister Stuart Nash also urged people to challenge unsafe behaviour - but so far eight have died during the holiday period.

A section of the Kaituna River, North Island (file picture).

Missing teen kayaker rescued after spending night tied to tree on riverbank

Police have praised the young man's actions after he decided to get out of the Kaituna River, near Rotorua, and wait for help.

The fire gutted a Te Aro premises in the early hours of the morning.

Watch: Fire fighters battle to control blaze raging through Wellington building

A commercial premises in Te Aro went up in flames in the early hours of this morning.

Pippi and her family are living a happy life despite never finding out who in their neighbourhood mutilated the beloved cat this year.

After their missing cat was found with its ears chopped off, Auckland owners still cautious

Police car generic.

Police Taser man after tourist's vehicle carjacked during dangerous Canterbury police pursuit

The man's driving included passing on blind corners and double-yellow lines, speeding and tailgating.


 
