Chelsea survive scare to advance into FA Cup fifth round

Source:  Associated Press

Chelsea advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup, despite a scare against Championship side Hull City.

The Blues held out for a 2-1 victory over Hull City. Source: SKY

Chelsea created enough chances for a big win at Hull but only scraped through 2-1.

Michy Batshuayi's opened the scoring with a deflected shot, and Fikayo Tomori made it 2-0 with a header at a free kick. However, Mason Mount, Pedro and Cesar Azpilicueta all failed to convert good chances while Hull goalkeeper George Long managed several impressive saves.

Hull forced its way back into the game when Kamil Grosicki's 78th-minute free kick bounced off the Chelsea wall into the top corner of the goal. Grosicki had another chance to level the score late on, but missed.

