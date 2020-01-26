Chelsea survive scare to advance into FA Cup fifth round

Chelsea advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup, despite a scare against Championship side Hull City.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chelsea created enough chances for a big win at Hull but only scraped through 2-1.

Michy Batshuayi's opened the scoring with a deflected shot, and Fikayo Tomori made it 2-0 with a header at a free kick. However, Mason Mount, Pedro and Cesar Azpilicueta all failed to convert good chances while Hull goalkeeper George Long managed several impressive saves.

Your playlist will load after this ad