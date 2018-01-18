 

Chelsea survive FA Cup nightmare after being forced into penalty shootout by second-tier Norwich City

Chelsea was given a scare by Norwich in the FA Cup today, only advancing on penalties after conceding an equalizer in stoppage time at the end of the second half and having two players sent off.

Chelsea advanced to the fourth round by the skin of their teeth.
Source: SKY

Eden Hazard struck the winning kick in a 5-3 shootout win for last season's runners-up on a night of drama in the third-round replay against second-tier opposition.

"It was not our best game of the season," Hazard said.

Chelsea looked all set for the fourth round thanks to Michy Batshuayi's strike 10 minutes into the second half that ended the London team's goal drought of more than 5½ hours.

But Norwich produced an equalizer with almost the last kick of regulation time. Timm Klose crossed from the left flank and Jamal Lewis evaded Davide Zappacosta to guide a header into the roof of the net.

There was confusion at the start of extra time when Chelsea midfielder Willian was booked for diving rather than being awarded a penalty after going down under Klose's challenge. It was unclear if the referee used evidence from the video assistant referees — the experimental system being trialed in the cup.

Chelsea finished with nine men after two red cards in the final four minutes.

Pedro Rodriguez received a second yellow card for fouling, then Alvaro Morata was booked for diving and again for remonstrating.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte berated the match officials as the teams prepared for the shootout, when the hosts converted all their kicks but Nelson Oliveira's miss for Norwich proved costly.

