TODAY |

Chelsea remain winless in EPL after Leicester snag draw with second half equaliser

Associated Press
More From
Football

Frank Lampard did not get the Chelsea homecoming he craved as his wait for a first win as manager went on following a 1-1 draw with Leicester in the Premier League this morning.

Lampard, Chelsea's all-time record scorer, was in charge at Stamford Bridge for the first time since his offseason appointment but had to settle for a point as Mason Mount's seventh-minute goal was canceled out by Wilfred Ndidi's second-half header.

Ndidi had been dispossessed by Mount for Chelsea's goal but made amends by rising above Cesar Azpilicueta to head home James Maddison's corner in the 67th.

After a 4-0 loss in the league at Manchester United last week and a penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup, Lampard is still to taste victory and, as good as Chelsea's first-half display was against the Foxes, its second-half struggle highlights the size of the task he faces.

Leicester wasted a clear chance to take all three points when Maddison weaved past Chelsea's static defense in the 73rd only to blaze over from point-blank range.

Chants of "Super Frank Lampard" rang around the stadium and banners were held aloft to acclaim the club's former midfielder before kickoff. Mount then gave Chelsea a deserved early lead.

The 20-year-old is a player Lampard has put so much faith in, having also taken him on loan at second-tier Derby last season. And the midfielder is proving his manager's trust is not misplaced.

After the Foxes tried to play out from the back, Mount pressed Ndidi, stole possession off him on the edge of the area and shot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

It was a result of the energy and desire Lampard wants in his team and was the perfect response to criticism Mount received from former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who singled him out after the Old Trafford defeat in his role as a TV pundit

Chelsea were rampant, pressing the visitors at every opportunity, and they could have gone further ahead in the 25th had it not been for a fine block by Christian Fuchs, who slid in to deny N'Golo Kante a certain goal against his own club following a clever backheel by Olivier Giroud.

It would have been difficult for Leicester to be as ineffective after the break as it was in the first half and the visitors began to ask questions of Chelsea's defense, with Maddison coming to the fore.

He could not pick out a teammate after rounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and then flashed a ball across goal that was begging to be knocked in.

There was little surprise that Maddison was involved in Leicester's equalizer midway through the second half.

The England under-21 international sent in an inviting corner which Ndidi emphatically thumped into the top corner.

Maddison should have been celebrating a goal of his own soon after as he took possession in the area and ran across the face of goal, but somehow managed to sky his effort from eight yards.

The playmaker then set up another golden chance, this time for Jamie Vardy as he slipped the striker through on goal, but the former England striker drilled an effort across goal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wilfred Ndidi header gave Leicester a share of the points as the match finished 1-1. Source: Spark Sport
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
3
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 15: Rieko Ioane looks on during a New Zealand All Blacks training session on August 15, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Struggling Rieko Ioane one of nine All Blacks released to play in Mitre 10 Cup
4
The Wallabies were brought back down to earth with a 36-0 drubbing by the All Blacks at Eden Park
Michael Cheika breaks down where it went wrong for Wallabies - 'We needed to create doubt'
5
The All Blacks coach admitted he doesn't even understand how the points system works.
Steve Hansen not worried about All Blacks losing No.1 spot to Wales - 'Now they've got the expectation'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

FIFA bans Olympic bronze-winning coach for life in fixing bribes case
1 NEWS

Liverpool's backup goalie the hero as Reds win Super Cup on penalties
In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine soccer player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a soccer match against PSG in Nantes, France. The French civil aviation authority says Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Dead footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot were exposed to 'dangerous' levels of carbon monoxide before plane crash
Jack Tame and the panel on the first week of the Premier League, ongoing transfer talk in Europe and a singing debut for Kiwi Sarpreet Singh at Bayern.

TVNZ FC: Manchester City look unbeatable but is VAR stripping the joy?