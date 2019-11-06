TODAY |

Chelsea pull off incredible comeback after keeper embarrassingly concedes goal off his face

Associated Press
Substitute Reece James completed an improbable comeback for Chelsea against Ajax in the Champions League this morning as the host came from three goals down to draw 4-4 after the Dutch team was reduced to nine men.

Ajax was 4-1 up at Stamford Bridge after 55 minutes, but Chelsea pulled a goal back in the 63rd before Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were both sent off in a sequence that completely changed the game.

Chelsea was also awarded a penalty for handball by Veltman — which led to his second booking — and Jorginho made it 4-3 with his second spot kick of the game.

James equalised with a low show from a rebound in the 74th to complete the comeback, and Chelsea even thought it had scored a late winner through Cesar Azpilicueta. However, the goal was ruled out for a handball on Tammy Abraham after a video review.

Abraham's own goal had given Ajax the lead before Jorginho equalised with his first penalty. Quincy Promes put Ajax in front with a header, while another own goal by Kepa Arrizabalaga and Donny van de Beek's strike gave Ajax a three-goal lead.

Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded a goal off his face as Ajax jumped out to a 4-1 lead before being reeled in. Source: SKY
