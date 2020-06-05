Chelsea pip Liverpool to signing of $103 million Germany striker - report

Chelsea are understood to have agreed a deal in principle to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.



Timo Werner Source: Photosport

The 24-year-old was attracting interest from Liverpool but it now appears that the Blues have made the move to meet the German's release clause, reported to be about NZ$103 million.



Werner is expected to tie up a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge worth NZ$389,000 a week in what would be a major coup for Chelsea.



The Germany international seemed destined for a move to Anfield after a year of speculation, but the Reds have failed to act, with the striker's release clause expiring on June 15.



Werner has scored 31 goals in all club competitions this season - including one against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last 16 - and is set to join when the transfer window opens later this northern summer.



He is second-top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 25 goals, four behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.



Werner has been a scoring sensation at Leipzig after his 2016 transfer from hometown club Stuttgart and has helped make the recently-formed team a top force in Germany.



But he is ready to test himself in the Premier League and will provide further strength to Chelsea's attacking ranks. Werner has made 29 appearances for Germany, scoring 11 times.