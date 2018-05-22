Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's visa not renewed by British government

An associate of Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich confirmed that the Russian billionaire's British visa has not been renewed. Abramovich was noticeably absent from the stands when Chelsea won England's FA Cup final at Wembley this weekend.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich Source: Associated Press

The associate told The Associated Press that Abramovich's visa renewal application is taking longer than usual to go through, saying the reason for the delay was unclear. He spoke on the condition of not being identified because he was not authorized to comment publicly.

Britain pledged to review the long-term visas of rich Russians in the aftermath of the March poisonings of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

Britain blames Russia for the pair's exposure to a nerve agent, an allegation Moscow strongly denies.

The poisonings sparked a Cold War-style diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West, including the expulsion of hundreds of diplomats from both sides.

Then-Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in March that the British government was reviewing Tier 1 investor visas granted to about 700 wealthy Russians.

Abramovich's visa troubles first were reported Sunday by the Russian media outlet The Bell. It quoted two unnamed sources as saying the soccer team owner's British visa expired last month.