 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's visa not renewed by British government

share

Source:

Associated Press

An associate of Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich confirmed that the Russian billionaire's British visa has not been renewed. Abramovich was noticeably absent from the stands when Chelsea won England's FA Cup final at Wembley this weekend.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Source: Associated Press

The associate told The Associated Press that Abramovich's visa renewal application is taking longer than usual to go through, saying the reason for the delay was unclear. He spoke on the condition of not being identified because he was not authorized to comment publicly.

Britain pledged to review the long-term visas of rich Russians in the aftermath of the March poisonings of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

Britain blames Russia for the pair's exposure to a nerve agent, an allegation Moscow strongly denies.

The poisonings sparked a Cold War-style diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West, including the expulsion of hundreds of diplomats from both sides.

Then-Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in March that the British government was reviewing Tier 1 investor visas granted to about 700 wealthy Russians.

Abramovich's visa troubles first were reported Sunday by the Russian media outlet The Bell. It quoted two unnamed sources as saying the soccer team owner's British visa expired last month.

The British government said it would not comment on individual cases. Prime Minister Theresa May's office said visa applications from Russia are dealt with "rigorously and properly."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

00:52
2
Hurricanes player Beauden Barrett during their Super Rugby Pre-Season game Crusaders v Hurricanes. Lansdowne Park, Blenheim, New Zealand. Friday 19 February 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

'All of the Hurricanes are with a Crusader, rooming wise' - Super Rugby rivalries not breaking up All Blacks camp, says Beauden Barrett

00:48
3
The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

00:17
4
Red Star Belgrade's open top bus parade will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Watch: Victory parade turns sour as Serbian football champs' bus catches fire

00:29
5
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

03:47
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

If the fuel price were to reach these heights, those most affected will be rural Kiwis and low-income families, says NZ Road Transport's Ken Shirley.

02:02

Wet and wild weather setting in today - and it's likely to stick around all week

A westerly flow could bring snowfall to levels above 400m at times in parts of the South Island, as well as thunderstorms across a wide area.

01:53
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

The palace said overnight that the pair "feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and ... around the world."

05:35
Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

Hear the one about the outdoor furniture that can't get wet?

Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

04:10

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

Families have been left devastated after using K3T panels distributed by Global Fibre8, a product which experts say is flawed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 