 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Chelsea, Leicester advance to FA Cup quarter-finals after wins over second-tier clubs

share

Source:

Associated Press

Back in favor at Leicester, Riyad Mahrez helped the team reach the FA Cup quarterfinals by resuming his lethal partnership with Jamie Vardy this morning.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Leicester City and Sheffield at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, left, celebrates scoring Sheffield.

Source: Associated Press

Vardy earned Leicester a 1-0 win over second-tier Sheffield United in the fifth round by heading in a cross from Mahrez, who was starting for the first time since the collapse of his move to Manchester City at the end of the January transfer window.

Mahrez spent more than a week in self-imposed exile after being denied a transfer to the English Premier League leader, missing two games and a string of training sessions.

He began his reintegration by going on as a substitute last weekend — coincidentally in a league match against Man City — and was given a standing ovation by Leicester fans when substituted in injury time on Friday. He applauded them back.

"The most important thing in the game was the fans supported Riyad," Leicester manager Claude Puel said, "and when I replaced him, it was a good feeling with the fans. It's important to stay united about this."

Chelsea also advanced against opposition from the League Championship, beating Hull 4-0 with Willian scoring twice and Olivier Giroud netting his first goal since joining from Arsenal.

With Eden Hazard rested, this was a chance for other members of Chelsea's attack to stake a claim for a starting place in next week's Champions League match against Barcelona.

They didn't disappoint.

Giroud, Willian and Pedro Rodriguez, the three-pronged forward line, all scored in the first half against Hull as Chelsea roared into a 4-0 lead by the 42nd minute.

Both of Willian's strikes were from outside the area and came off passes by Giroud, who scored the fourth with a neat near-post finish from a cross by debutant Emerson Palmieri. Cesc Fabregas set up Pedro's goal with a superb pass over the defense.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte now has plenty of options up front for the last-16 first leg against Barcelona, with Giroud vying with fit-again Alvaro Morata for the striker spot while Pedro and Willian are competing for a place alongside Hazard.

"For sure when I go home, I have many good doubts," Conte said.

Chelsea reached the quarterfinals for the 12th time in 17 seasons.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Canada's captain Rachel Homan played within the rules, but it didn't stop fans questioning her decision.

Curling controversy! Canadian team labelled unsportsmanlike after using bizarre 'burned rock' rule during tight Winter Olympics match

00:15
2
Taufatofua may have finished 114th, but he completed his goals regardless.

Watch: Tongan flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua completes gruelling cross-country skiing event to roars of Winter Olympics crowd

00:15
3
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

00:14
4
Markus Schairer broke his fifth cervical vertebra in this horrifying fall.

Watch: Austrian snowboarder breaks his neck in sickening crash live on TV

00:35
5
With 21 rowing titles, Bond today claimed the national time trial championship.

Hamish Bond headed to the Gold Coast as part of record 33-strong Commonwealth Games cycling squad

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy

Street couldn't go through the pregnancy herself after realising she may not be around for her daughters.

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

Weather forecasters still can't say how much of a lashing Cyclone Gita will give New Zealand.

00:41
Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Glammed-up pooches on parade at New York Fashion Show

Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.

00:39
The council is banning freedom campers from Lake Hayes reserve and the Shotover delta.

Freedom campers getting bad rap when majority are fine says tourism authority

Charlie Ives says NZ needs to penalise those who know the rules and break them.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 