Chelsea into Champions League with 2-0 win over Wolves

Mason Mount sent Chelsea into next season’s Champions League with a sumptuous free kick and an assist for Olivier Giroud in a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on the final day of the Premier League overnight.

Chelsea's Mason Mount shoots to score his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Source: Associated Press

Mount’s curling strike from just outside the area put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time at Stamford Bridge, before the 21-year-old England international teed up Giroud for a fine finish less than three minutes later.

Chelsea sealed a fourth-place finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge, and joined champion Liverpool, second-place Manchester City and third-place Manchester United in the Champions League.

The 33-year-old Giroud became the oldest man to score in five straight Premier League starts, swiping that record from Leicester’s Jamie Vardy.

Wolves’ loss meant they failed to finish in sixth — a Europa League qualifying spot — with Tottenham going ahead thanks to a draw at Crystal Palace.

Wolves could still play in Europe next season — in the Champions League if they win the Europa League, which resumes next month, or in the Europa League if Chelsea wins the FA Cup next weekend.

Mount proved his huge value to Chelsea yet again, toasting his 51st appearance of the season with a man-of-the-match performance.