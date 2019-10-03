TODAY |

Chelsea grab first Champions League win under Frank Lampard

Associated Press
Willian marked his 300th Chelsea appearance by volleying in the deciding goal to secure a 2-1 victory at Lille in the Champions League, handing manager Frank Lampard his first win in Europe.

Tammy Abraham also marked his 22nd birthday with a goal to put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute, before Lille equalised in the 33rd through their own exciting young striker, Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea controlled possession for a majority of the game and the winner came when substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi went past a defender on the left flank and lifted a cross toward the far post. Willian met it with a volley that he struck into the ground so it bounced over goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga nearly gifted Lille another equaliser in injury time as he mis-hit a clearance straight at Boubakary Soumare, but the Spaniard recovered quickly by diving at the midfielder’s feet to collect the ball.

It was a crucial win for Chelsea after losing their opening Group H game at home against Valencia, and with two games against last season’s semifinalists Ajax coming up next.

The Blues defeated Lille 2-1 away from home. Source: SKY
