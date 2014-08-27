TODAY |

Chelsea expected to appoint club legend Frank Lampard as new manager

AAP
Chelsea are expected to seek talks with Derby over a deal to install Frank Lampard as the next Blues manager.

Derby are understood to be braced for Chelsea to make contact, with Lampard the front-runner to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus are poised to confirm Sarri as their new boss on a three-year deal, with Chelsea having secured a compensation package which it is understood might rise to as much as NZ $19m.

Lampard notched a club-record 211 goals in a stellar Chelsea career from 2001-14, and racked up 106 caps for England.

The 40-year-old, with just one year in management, steered Derby to the Championship playoffs in his sole campaign.

Lampard's assistant Jody Morris might also return to his former club to bolster the Blues' backroom staff.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech is expected to come back to the club as well in a technical director role, which would prove popular with fans.

Chelsea have appealed their two-window transfer ban with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but crucially have not asked for a freezing of that embargo pending the hearing, which is yet to be scheduled.

Lampard spent some time behind the scenes at Chelsea when completing his coaching badges, so retains detailed knowledge of the Stamford Bridge set-up.

Former Napoli boss Sarri led Chelsea to the Europa League title, a third-placed EPL finish and the Carabao Cup final in his only season at the helm.

Juventus believe Sarri's taskmaster approach will prove the perfect follow-up after Massimiliano Allegri's departure.

Allegri had appeared on the initial list of candidates to replace Sarri at Chelsea, but has insisted he will take a break from management, effectively ruling himself out of the Stamford Bridge running.

Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to have given his blessing for Sarri to succeed Allegri at Juventus.

The Portugal star appeared to like how Sarri tried to build his Chelsea team around Eden Hazard. He considers the 60-year-old's tactics well suited to Serie A.

