Chelsea draw Man United for mouthwatering contest as FA Cup quarter-finals drawn

AAP

If Manchester United are to defend their FA Cup title they will have to beat rampant Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Diego Costa steals one at the death against Manchester United for down-and-out Chelsea

Source: Associated Press

Less than an hour after seeing off Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park, United found they would have to travel to London to take on Antonio Conte's side in a quarter-final clash of Premier League heavyweights.

Chelsea have only lost once against Premier League opposition since October 2016, a 2-0 loss to Tottenham at White Hart Lane, while United's last loss against the same calibre of opposition was on October 24, to Chelsea.

That result was a 4-0 drubbing at Stamford Bridge that saw Pedro, Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Gary Cahill get on the scoresheet.

While that's the big name clash if somehow non-league club Sutton United could upset Arsenal on Monday night then there would be an all non-league quarter- final.

The winner of Arsenal and Sutton will face Lincoln City, who scored a major shock when they beat Burnley 1-0 to advance to the final eight on Saturday.

Tottenham will face London rivals Millwall at White Hart Lane and Middlesbrough will host the winner of the replay between Manchester City and Aaron Mooy's Huddersfield Town.

FA CUP QUARTER-FINALS DRAW

Chelsea v Manchester United

Tottenham v Millwall

Middlesbrough v Manchester City/Huddersfield Town

Arsenal/Sutton United v Lincoln City

