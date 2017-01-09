 

Chelsea cruise into fourth round of FA Cup with dominant win over Peterborough

Source:

Associated Press

Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup this morning with a convincing win at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Willian, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Chelsea's Willian, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Peterborough United.

Pedro scored two of the goals in a 4-1 win over Peterborough for Chelsea, who shrugged off the sending-off of captain John Terry to advance to the last 32.

Pedro opened the scoring and completed it, sandwiched by goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian, while Tom Nichols scored a lone goal for the visitors.

"I am pleased," said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who indicated that he may appeal against Terry's red card.

"When you change nine players it is never easy to play a good game and to be a team. Today we showed we were a team. I'm pleased for those who have played less as they have showed me good form."

