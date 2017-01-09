Chelsea cruise into fourth round of FA Cup with dominant win over Peterborough

Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup this morning with a convincing win at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Willian, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Peterborough United. Source: Associated Press

Pedro scored two of the goals in a 4-1 win over Peterborough for Chelsea, who shrugged off the sending-off of captain John Terry to advance to the last 32.

Pedro opened the scoring and completed it, sandwiched by goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian, while Tom Nichols scored a lone goal for the visitors.

"I am pleased," said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who indicated that he may appeal against Terry's red card.