TODAY |

Chelsea come from behind against Norwich to give Frank Lampard first Premier League win

Associated Press
More From
Football

Tammy Abraham scored twice as Chelsea beat Norwich 3-2 in the Premier League to hand Frank Lampard his first win as manager in his fourth match in charge.

The young English striker had already opened the scoring in the fourth minute of a wild game at Carrow Road when he controlled a pass forward and smashed home a fierce shot from the edge of the area for the winner in the 69th.

Lampard, Chelsea's all-time scorer who took over from Maurizio Sarri this offseason, has shown faith in youth in his early weeks at the helm and another youngster, playmaker Mason Mount, scored the team's other goal against the promoted hosts.

Chelsea had lost 4-0 at Manchester United and been held 1-1 by Leicester in its opening two league matches, while also losing the UEFA Super Cup to Liverpool in a penalty shootout.

Teemu Pukki, an early sensation in the Premier League this season , made it five goals in his first three games in the English top flight by scoring Norwich's second, having laid on the first for Todd Cantwell that brought the home side level.

Pukki's goal in the 30th minute made it 2-2.

Norwich has lost two of its opening three games, against Liverpool and now Chelsea — two of last season's top three.

Ben Godfrey came closest to earning Norwich a draw when his header from a corner crashed back off the crossbar.

"I'm particularly pleased for Tammy. He scored two good goals, and the winning goal, but I want to talk about all the players today as we controlled the game on a hot day," Lampard said. "Our performances haven't given us what we deserved so far but today it did.

"It was a tough test and Norwich will get a lot of points here because they are a good side. The two goals we gave away I didn't like, but there were lots of good elements to our play and I'm really pleased."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Blues fought back for a gutsy 3-2 victory at Carrow Road. Source: Spark Sport
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
2
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
3
Australia pulled off one of international basketball’s great upsets when they beat the USA team in Melbourne.
Australian men's basketball team beat USA for first time, ending 78 game win streak
4
The All Blacks winger won’t get many easier tries in his career as he did in the 19-13 win over the Steamers.
Rieko Ioane scores try as he returns to provincial rugby in Auckland's win over Bay of Plenty
5
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:46
It's not the first time fans of Motagua and Olimpia have engaged in deadly clashes either.

'I didn't want him to go to that damn match' - Families of four killed in fight between Honduras football fans grieve
1 NEWS

Paul Pogba blows game-winning penalty as United held to draw by Wolves
FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring against Valencia during the Spanish Copa del Rey, semifinal, second leg.

Bayern Munich seal loan signing of Brazil star Coutinho
Paul Pogba

Manchester United confident of keeping Paul Pogba as transfer deadline looms