Chelsea claim London bragging rights with Premier League win over rivals Arsenal

Chelsea scored twice in four minutes to come from behind and beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League, ruining Mikel Arteta's first home match in charge of the north London club.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno missed an attempt to punch Mason Mount's free kick clear, allowing Jorginho to net in the 83rd minute and cancel out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half opener.

Jorginho had been fortunate to still be on the pitch after avoiding a second yellow card for pulling down Matteo Guendouzi.

The winner came after Chelsea launched a counterattack from the edge of its own penalty area, with Tammy Abraham then allowed to race through unchallenged and playing a one-two with Willian before putting the ball through Leno's legs from close range.

It leaves Arteta with a point from his first two games since being hired as Unai Emery's full-time successor.

While Arsenal is 12th in the standings, Chelsea is 11 points ahead in the fourth Champions League place after Frank Lampard's side quickly recovered from a home loss to Southampton.

