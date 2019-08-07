TODAY |

Chelsea apologises, offers compensation after evidence of sexual abuse and racism from 1970s to 1990s surfaces

Associated Press
More From
Football

English Premier League club Chelsea has apologised for the "terrible past experiences" of some former youth players after an investigation into child sexual abuse.

Barrister Charles Geekie found that Eddie Heath, who coached Chelsea's youth teams from 1968-1979, was a "dangerous and prolific child abuser. His conduct was beyond reprehensible."

Geekie said the abuse by Heath, who died in 1983, "was able to occur unchallenged," and his report documented "the life-changing impact it had on those affected."

Former Crewe manager Dario Gradi, who was suspended by the Football Association in 2016 amid separate investigations, was criticised by Geekie for failing to stop Heath when working at Chelsea in the early 1970s.

"Mr. Gradi is the single example of a clear account of an adult in a position of responsibility at the club being informed about an allegation in relation to Mr. Heath at the very time of the events complained of," Geekie said.

"The consequence of my findings is that the complaint made about Mr. Heath was not referred to more senior members of the club and an opportunity to prevent Mr. Heath from going on to abuse others was lost. I consider it absolutely necessary in order to achieve the purpose of the review to name Mr. Gradi."

The 252-page report by Geekie details how Heath targeted vulnerable boys, earning their trust, abusing them and then using "fear to secure silence". Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has met with 17 of the abuse survivors, with the club saying compensation will be paid.

"The board wishes to thank all the survivors and witnesses who came forward to assist the reviews and the club apologizes unreservedly for the terrible past experiences of some of our former players," Chelsea said in a statement. "It is evident that Heath was a dangerous and prolific child abuser. His conduct was beyond reprehensible. The report details how abuse was able to occur unchallenged, and the life-changing impact it had on those affected."

Gradi was appointed an assistant coach at Chelsea in January 1971, with the review unable to establish if he left in 1975 or 1976. Now 78, Gradi is accused of attempting to smooth over allegations of Heath assaulting a youth player during a visit to the player and his father.

Gradi told Geekie's investigation team that the father of the boy did not want the complaint to "get Eddie Heath into trouble", insisting he informed club management of the allegations.

"The fact that he (the father) didn't want it to go any further, in other words, took the pressure off me as far as I was concerned," Gradi is quoted as saying in the Geekie report. "I think I probably would have tried to stand up for Eddie Heath a bit."

When asked if he offered an apology, Gradi told the Geekie report: "No. What could I apologise for?"

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two separate, independent reviews discovered the behaviour. Source: BBC
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The world number one and Olympic silver medallist has linked up with Gary Gilchrist after an over-par 2016.
Out-of-form Lydia Ko hits back at critics: 'Thank you to the haters'
2
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
3
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
4
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
5
The two number sevens could find themselves as a pair this year.
Ardie Savea 'has to be on the field' - Justin Marshall on All Blacks' loose forward conundrum
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15
Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya grabbed a mic and spoke his mind, after two mass killings in 24 hours.

US footballer uses goal celebration to address recent mass shootings - 'End gun violence'
1 NEWS

Manchester City beat Liverpool in penalty shootout to retain Community Shield

Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi cops three-month international ban over his Copa America corruption claims
Sarpreet Singh competes with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Analysis: How Sarpreet Singh can fit in with German giants Bayern Munich