Chatham Cup 2019: Melville United out for drought ending title

For nearly a century, the Chatham Cup has been the most cherished prize in New Zealand Football, modelled on the English FA Cup and seeing clubs from all over the country compete for the trophy.

To mark this year's competition 1 NEWS decided to pick a random game in the preliminary round.

We'd follow the winner on to the next round and the winner of that match to the following round, until we eventually ended up with one of the teams to contest this weekend's final.

After Onehunga-Magare's victory against the Puhoi Wolfpack, a second round showdown with East Coast Bays was next on the agenda. 

Bays were quarter-finalists last year, boasting former All White David Mulligan as their manager.

"I was playing for a number of years, I've come back and now sort of put me back into football," he told 1 NEWS.

"I'm trying to help the next generation when."

That experience proved crucial, Bays taking the victory and marching into the next round, taking on Hamilton's Melville United.

Melville haven't lifted the Chatham Cup since 1962, under their old name of Hamilton Technical, looking to snap that drought this year.

"As a club we have made some proud history," captain Aaron Scott says.

"The club made the finals in 2003, I was a young school boy, I guess anyone would like to emulate that."

Melville are one step closer to bringing home that elusive title, defeating Bays to advance to the next round.

1 NEWS follows along for a season of New Zealand’s most prestigious football tournament. Source: 1 NEWS
