Chatham Cup 2019: 1 NEWS follows along for a season in NZ's top football prize

For nearly a century, the Chatham Cup has been the most cherished prize in New Zealand Football, modelled on the English FA Cup and seeing clubs from all over the country compete for the trophy.

To mark this year's competition 1 NEWS decided to pick a random game in the preliminary round. We'd follow the winner on to the next round and the winner of that match to the following round, until we eventually ended up with one of the teams to contest this weekend's final.

Puhoi Wolfpack were the first team that 1 NEWS focused on, up against the Auckland Volcanoes with a spot in the first round on the line.

The town north of Auckland boasts a population just over 4500 - seeing the Wolfpack not lacking in support.

"It's good having the whole community behind us," midfielder Josh Crezee-Tetteroo told 1 NEWS. "They love coming out here drinking and watching us play so it's great."

Despite victory over the Volcanoes, the Wolfpack fell to defeat in their first round clash, going down to former champions Onehunga-Mangare.

That loss sees the Wolfpack out of running for the Chatham Cup, while Onehunga march into the second round against Northern Premier side, East Coast Bays.

Part one sees the Puhoi Wolfpack take on the Auckland Volcanoes. Source: 1 NEWS
