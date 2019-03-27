Champions League bound Italian club after All Whites skipper Chris Wood - reports

Italian club Lazio are after All Whites skipper Chris Wood, if the latest reports out of Italy are to be believed.

Source: 1 NEWS

The striker is on the Roman club's wishlist according to Corriere dello Sport.

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is interested in bolstering his side with the New Zealander who would join Golden Boot winner Ciro Immobile up front.

The Italian was Europe's top goalscorer this season with a Serie A recorded equalling 36 goals.

Wood, 28, joined Premier League club Burnley from Leeds United in 2017 for $26 million.

But he's likely to be valuable much higher now after his best season yet in the Premier League where he scored 14 goals.

Apart from a big pay cheque, Wood would also be able to play Champions League football should he join Lazio, who finished 4th in Italy.