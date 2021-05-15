TODAY |

Champion defender makes shock nationality switch ahead of European Championship

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is switching from France to Spain ahead of the European Championship.

Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur last month. Source: Getty

FIFA said overnight it approved the switch of eligibility after the French soccer federation consented to the Spanish federation’s request.

Now 26, Laporte is a former France under-21 international but has never played for the senior national team.

The centre back has made 75 league appearances for Man City since arriving at the club in 2018, and has been part of two Premier League-winning campaigns, in 2019 and 2021.

France coach Didier Deschamps seemed likely to select Laporte in 2019 until a serious knee injury playing for Man City sidelined him for several months.

The Spanish government said earlier this week it had given Laporte citizenship.

Laporte, who was born in France, has said he has family roots in the Basque region through his great-grandparents and spent eight years with Athletic Bilbao before being bought by Man City in 2018.

FIFA rules allow changes in nationality if a player lived in a country where they were not born for at least five years, or the switch is to the country of birth of their parents or grandparents.

Spain's opening match at Euro 2020 is scheduled for June 14 in Seville against Sweden.

