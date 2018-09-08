Central Coast Mariners staying coy on prospect of signing Usain Bolt

The A-League's Central Coast Mariners remain tight-lipped about reports they've offered Usain Bolt a contract.



The Mariners today would neither confirm nor deny making an official offer to Bolt, who has been training with them for most of the past two months.



A club spokesman declined to comment on reports the previous day Bolt's long- time agent Ricky Simms had confirmed an offer to the eight-time Olympic track champion.



The Mariners say Bolt's indefinite training period remains in place and negotiations between the 32-year-old Jamaican and the club are ongoing.



Simms reportedly confirmed to Fairfax Media that Bolt had been offered a contract but that came as news to Mariners coach Mike Mulvey.



Bolt didn't travel with the side for their season opener in Brisbane, which ended in a 1-1 draw.



Reports surfaced mid-game Bolt was instead in Melbourne pondering the deal, which had been tabled by Mariners boss Shaun Mielekamp.



Mulvey said post-game: "I don't know anything about what you're talking about and that's God's honest truth."



While the world outside Gosford seems to be following every detail of Bolt's bid to become a professional footballer, it hasn't managed to captivate one of the A-League's most experienced central defenders



"Doesn't really bother me to be honest, I'm not interested in it," Sydney FC veteran Alex Wilkinson declared on Monday.



'"If they want to offer him a contract that's their decision.



"If they want to have him in the league and they think he's good enough for an A-League contract then fair enough and fair play to him.



"It's great he's raising the profile of the league I suppose but I don't have an opinion on whether he's good enough or not football-wise, I haven't seen enough of him.



"Thats obviously up to (owner) Mike (Charlesworth) and the rest of the Mariners coaching staff to decide."



Asked if it would be strange to play against Bolt, Wilkinson said: "The fact you watch him on TV for the last 10, 15 years in a completely different sport, I guess it would be a little bit strange but we'll worry about that if it ever happens."



Mulvey made it clear even if Bolt did get a contract it wouldn't be easy for him to displace the Mariners' established forwards.



"I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world," he said.

