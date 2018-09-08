Central Coast Mariners coach casts doubt on Usain Bolt's football future

Central Coast coach Mike Mulvey has done his best to douse speculation of an impending deal for Usain Bolt, openly doubting whether the sprint king is worthy of a start at the A-League club.



The eight-time Olympic gold medal-winner is on trial with the Mariners, having netted a double in a practice game last weekend.



He failed to show in Brisbane for the side's 1-1 draw with the Roar yesterday, with News Corp Australia reporting the 32-year-old was in Melbourne considering his options after being tabled a deal.

Following the game, Mulvey attempted to deflect questions regarding Bolt's future at the club before conceding he would find it tough to break into the side.



"You have a look at our front line today and you wonder whether he could get into any of those positions, wouldn't you?" he said.



"I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world.



"You're just talking about speculation, I don't know anything about what you're talking about and that's the honest truth."



Reports of the deal surfaced during the contest, with Mariners boss Shaun Mielekamp reportedly having tabled a contract with Bolt's management over the weekend.



The Jamaican reportedly also has a two-year deal with Maltese club Valletta FC on the table.



Bolt said following his brace that the time had come to sit down and plot his next move with the NSW club but Mulvey said the superstar was not in his immediate thoughts.



"I have a real good plan," he said.



"That is, we're going to go back, have some dinner, have a little look at the game that's on ... then get on a plane tomorrow, go home and start preparing for Melbourne City next week.