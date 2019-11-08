TODAY |

Celtic fans stabbed in Rome bar brawl ahead of team's Europa League match

Associated Press
More From
Football

Two Celtic fans have been stabbed by Lazio supporters and hospitalised ahead of the teams' Europa League match this morning.

Italian police say the stabbings occurred in downtown Rome following a brawl outside a pub.

Police also say two Celtic fans were stopped for resisting police and a third fan was stopped for obscene acts.

Celtic fans drink beers ahead of an Europa League group E soccer match between Lazio and Celtic, in Rome's Olympic Stadium. Source: Associated Press

Also, five Lazio fans were stopped for possession of dangerous materials such as baseball bats and knives at an event featuring fans of both clubs.

Some 9,000 Celtic fans were slated to attend the match at the Stadio Olimpico.

One end of Lazio's stadium will be closed for the match as punishment by UEFA for racist incidents at a previous game against Rennes.

UEFA also opened disciplinary cases against Celtic and Lazio after fans traded anti-fascist and fascist gestures during Celtic's 2-1 win in Glasgow last month.

Celtic won this morning's match 2-1 after Olivier Ntcham scored the game-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Stewards monitor Celtic fans ahead of an Europa League group E soccer match between Lazio and Celtic, in Rome's Olympic Stadium. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Sonny Bill Williams thanks All Blacks teammates, young and old, for decade of memories
4
Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?
5
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15

Juventus’ beautiful 93rd minute winner breaks Lokomotiv hearts
13:31

TVNZ FC: Louis Fenton’s 'understandable' outburst and a preview of the Liverpool-Man City showdown

Arsenal coach strips Granit Xhaka of captaincy after outburst at supporters

Class Salah assist, Oxlade-Chamberlain finish secures Liverpool win over Genke