Celebrations erupt on Champs Elysee in Paris after France book World Cup final spot

Paris erupted in euphoria during France's 1-0 victory over Belgium at the Football World Cup this morning, with Les Bleus looking for their first taste of the Jules Rimmet trophy since 1998.

Samuel Umtiti rose above Belgium's defence to head home from a corner in the second half, before France's defence held firm to deny the Red Devils a spot in their first ever World Cup final.

Naturally, the party spilled out onto the Parisian streets, with thousands packing the Champs Elysee to celebrate the victory.