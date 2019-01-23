Cardiff City lodge appeal after FIFA order club to pay $10 million transfer fee for footballer killed in plane crash

Cardiff City have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being ordered to pay NZ$10.1 million to Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash on his way to join the club.



In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a football match against PSG. Source: Associated Press

After signing for Cardiff for NZ$30.2 million in January, Sala was travelling to the Welsh capital from the French side when his plane crashed in the English Channel.



The body of the 28-year-old Argentine striker was recovered nearly three weeks later after an underwater search found the wreckage.

In October, FIFA ordered Cardiff to play a six million-euro sum, relating to the first instalment of his transfer fee.



"Cardiff City FC seeks to have the (decision) set aside and requests the CAS to declare that no amount shall be payable by Cardiff City FC to FC Nantes," said CAS in a statement.

