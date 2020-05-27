Cancellation of Britain's top women's league 'hard to take' for Football Fern Ria Percival

While English Premier League clubs will tonight vote on a return to contact training, the top women’s players in the UK have been left to wait for next season.

The FA WSL, Britain’s top women’s league, was cancelled outright this week, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes in a season where the league was seemingly making giant strides.

Attendance records have been regularly smashed and interest in the game is at an all-time high.

Football Fern Ria Percival, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, says it’s a bitter blow.

“We've been training individually now for eight weeks trying to keep ourselves fit, so to have the season officially cancelled is hard to take."

The 151-cap defender joined Spurs this season, telling 1 NEWS it’s been a dream to play for the club she’s supported for her entire life.

"To walk out there in front of all those people in a stadium that is the best I've played in was amazing."

There’s frustration the league has been canned, while the men’s Premier League presses on in its attempts to re-start.

“But at the same time, it is what it is,” Percival says.

“I've been playing for so many years now and travelled all around the world playing, I've experienced it over the years so for me I just get on with it."