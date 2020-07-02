TODAY |

Campaign launched to honour late black footballer selected to play for England but never took the field over skin colour

Source:  Associated Press

A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money for a statue to honour the late Jack Leslie, who was denied the chance to play for England's national soccer team in 1925 because he was Black.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jack Leslie was a star for Plymouth Argyle in the 1920s but racism meant he never got to play at the highest level. Source: BBC

Leslie, an attacking player who scored 137 goals in 401 matches during a 14-year career with Plymouth Argyle, was named in England's team for an international match against Ireland 95 years ago.

However, after being selected his name disappeared from the team sheet, seemingly because Football Association officials discovered he was Black, according to the campaign page website.

“Jack Leslie should have been England's first Black player but when the selectors discovered his heritage, his name would never appear on the team sheet,” the page says.

The campaign aims to raise funds for a statue of Leslie at Plymouth’s Home Park, promote and share his story, and celebrate diversity and combat racism.

Plymouth has decided to honour Leslie, who died in 1988 at the age of 88, by naming a new board room after him at Home Park.

Nottingham Forest defender Viv Anderson eventually became the first Black player to represent England's national team when he appeared in a friendly against the-then Czechoslovakia in November 1978.

Anderson, who also played for Arsenal, Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday, made 30 appearances for his country.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
2
Recruitment manager at Warriors hails new Fijian signing as ‘one of the best athletes I’ve come across’
3
Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing
4
Sonny Bill Williams, Benji Marshall backed as first potential Kiwi Immortal
5
Former Springbok handed career-ending eight-year ban for second doping offence
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Phoenix defender says depth will determine who wins A-League
00:15

Lionel Messi scores cheeky Panenka for 700th career goal
00:30

Ronaldo rocket leads Juventus to comfortable win over Genoa
00:30

Bruno Fernandes brace gives Manchester United big win over Brighton