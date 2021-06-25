TODAY |

Cameron Devlin among seven released by Phoenix

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington Phoenix have confirmed the departure of seven players at the conclusion of the season, including midfield cog Cameron Devlin.

Cameron Devlin celebrates scoring against Western Sydney earlier this year. Source: Photosport

Devlin appeared in 44 matches – including 33 starts – for the Phoenix across two A-League seasons. A crowd favourite, Devlin led the competition in tackles won during each of his two seasons, while also scoring his first Phoenix goal earlier this year.

The Phoenix said Devlin was leaving after negotiations on an extension broke down.

Luke DeVere, Liam McGing, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Mirza Muratovic, Charles Lokoli-Ngoy and Matthew Ridenton were the other players released by the club.

Football
Phoenix
