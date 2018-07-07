 

'Buy me whatever I want from Ikea' - David Beckham's hilarious World Cup bet

Associated Press

Football superstars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham have struck a deal ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal game between their two countries tomorrow.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 18: David Beckham of PSG jumps on Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Zlatan scores a goal while Blaise Matuidi looks on during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Stade Brestois 29 at the Parc des Princes stadium on May 18, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)

David Beckham jumps on Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Source: Getty

Ibrahimovic challenged Beckham via Instagram and the bet was relayed on the Los Angeles Galaxy's Twitter account.

"Yo @davidbeckham if @england wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world," the Galaxy and ex-Sweden forward wrote, stipulating that if the Swedes wins Beckham must buy him whatever he chooses from furniture store Ikea.

Beckham, the former England and Galaxy midfielder, accepted the risk of furnishing Ibrahimovic's L.A. mansion - with a twist.

If Beckham's team wins in Samara, Ibrahimovic must come to a future England game "wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish & chips at half time."

