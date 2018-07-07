'Buy me whatever I want from Ikea' - David Beckham's hilarious World Cup bet

Football superstars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham have struck a deal ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal game between their two countries tomorrow.



David Beckham jumps on Zlatan Ibrahimovic Source: Getty

Ibrahimovic challenged Beckham via Instagram and the bet was relayed on the Los Angeles Galaxy's Twitter account.

"Yo @davidbeckham if @england wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world," the Galaxy and ex-Sweden forward wrote, stipulating that if the Swedes wins Beckham must buy him whatever he chooses from furniture store Ikea.

Beckham, the former England and Galaxy midfielder, accepted the risk of furnishing Ibrahimovic's L.A. mansion - with a twist.