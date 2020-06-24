Burnley fan responsible for 'White Lives Matter' message sacked from job

The football fan who claimed responsibility for the "White Lives Matter Burnley" banner flown over Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England has been fired from his job.

Ahead of Manchester City's Premier League victory over Burnley earlier this week, a plane carrying the banner flew over the Eastlands stadium, a response to the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Jake Hepple, 24, took to Facebook to claim responsibility for the incident.

However, Hepple has been dismissed by his employer - aerospace manufacturer Paradigm Precision. The company said in a statement that they "did not condone or tolerate racism in any form."