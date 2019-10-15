TODAY |

Bulgarian police arrest four after racist gestures against England

Associated Press
More From
Football

The Bulgarian government says it has detained four football fans linked to making racist gestures, including Nazi salutes, during a European Championship qualifying match against England.

Bulgarian fans also directed monkey noises at England's black players during the match, which was halted twice in an effort to stop the racist abuse. England won the match 6-0.

The Ministry of Interior says police have "detained four people, whose involvement in what happened is being clarified."

The ministry says any evidence collected will be handed over to prosecutors.

In the fallout from Monday's game, the president of the country's soccer federation has resigned and the Bulgarian special police forces have raided the federation offices

Your playlist will load after this ad

Racist chants and Nazi salutes were heard and seen coming from a group of Bulgaria fans in Sofia. Source: SKY
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
'I'm not happy' – Diamonds coach angry over Kayla Cullen's Australian switch
2
Maria Folau fights back tears in potential last Test on home soil
3
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
4
All Blacks' haka a marketing tool, claims Irish writer: 'Cashing in on someone else's culture'
5
Israel Folau's league snub not about Australian Rugby sacking, explains Tonga coach
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Wives of Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney involved in Twitter spat over leaking info to tabloids
14:24

TVNZ FC: Oly Whites qualify for Tokyo, but a bad weekend for Man U and City

Mark Rudan warned by Phoenix boss not to expect a warm welcome from fans in Wellington

Tottenham captain Lloris out until 2020, fears France boss