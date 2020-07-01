TODAY |

Bruno Fernandes brace gives Manchester United big win over Brighton

Source:  Associated Press

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to lead Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over Brighton this morning to maintain its push for Champions League qualification.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fernandes struck twice in the first half as part of a 3-0 win. Source: Spark Sport

The 25-year-old January signing has now scored in two of the three Premier League games since the season resumed after the three-month pandemic-enforced suspension.

United took the lead in the 16th minute when Mason Greenwood broke inside from the right and outfoxed his marker before firing in his sixth goal of the league campaign.

Fernandes then curled a free kick over the bar before turning home the second goal from the edge of the box in the 29th minute after being teed up by Paul Pogba. Brighton players argued that the ball had gone out of play earlier in the move but the goal was allowed.

Fernandes was on target again five minutes into the second half

Nemanja Matic played a long ball for Greenwood to collect in space, and his deep cross was finished off emphatically by Fernandes, bouncing off the ground past goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

United moved back into fifth place, which will secure Champions League qualification if second-place Manchester City's two-season European ban is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Brighton is six points above the relegation zone with six games remaining.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ricky Stuart unloads on player agents, saying he doesn’t want Raiders to be manipulated like Warriors
2
Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing
3
'We didn't barge in' - Storm coach defends post-match pep talk with Warriors in their changing room
4
Historic North Island-South Island game confirmed for Eden Park
5
Bruno Fernandes brace gives Manchester United big win over Brighton
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

US women's football players kneel during national anthem before first post-Covid match
01:19

Liverpool condemns fans ignoring social distancing, setting off fireworks to celebrate EPL title

Sarpreet Singh celebrates with Bayern teammates after club officially crowned Bundesliga champs
02:09

Anatomy of a World Cup bid: The inside story of how NZF pulled off huge campaign