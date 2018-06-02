 

Broadcaster may have inadvertently leaked European powerhouse's World Cup squad

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has denied a delivery of mattresses to the team hotel has given away the identity of his final 23-man World Cup squad.

Belgium's Football World Cup squad leaked through mattress delivery

Source: Twitter/VTM Belgium

Belgian broadcaster VRT showed footage of mattresses with labels bearing players' names being loaded up by a Belgian bedding company before their departure for Russia.

Martinez is due to reduce his 28-man squad to 23 following a friendly international against Portugal.

But former Everton boss Martinez denied the mattresses had given the game away and insisted nobody from his staff had drawn up a list of names to be allocated to the bedding.

The Belgium team's Twitter account carried quotes from Martinez in which he said: "The story of the mattresses is not true. Nobody sent a list to anyone."

