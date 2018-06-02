Broadcaster may have inadvertently leaked European powerhouse's World Cup squad

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has denied a delivery of mattresses to the team hotel has given away the identity of his final 23-man World Cup squad.



Belgium's Football World Cup squad leaked through mattress delivery Source: Twitter/VTM Belgium

Belgian broadcaster VRT showed footage of mattresses with labels bearing players' names being loaded up by a Belgian bedding company before their departure for Russia.



Martinez is due to reduce his 28-man squad to 23 following a friendly international against Portugal.



But former Everton boss Martinez denied the mattresses had given the game away and insisted nobody from his staff had drawn up a list of names to be allocated to the bedding.

