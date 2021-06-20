TODAY |

British police hunt driver who hit pubgoers after Euro 2020 game

Source:  Associated Press

British police are hunting for a man who fired shots from an air gun and drove into people who had gathered at a central England pub to watch an England-Scotland soccer match.

Police officers form a line in Leicester Square in London ahead of the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland on June 18, 2021. Source: Associated Press

Four people were injured, West Midlands Police said Saturday (local time). None were in a life-threatening condition.

The police force said the driver of a silver Volvo fired a BB gun before hitting people outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge, 200 kilometers northwest of London, soon after the Euro 2020 competition game ended on Friday night (local time).

Scotland and England played to a 0-0 draw in the match between the historic soccer rivals.

A man and a woman in their 20s were being treated in a hospital for serious leg injuries and two women for less serious injuries.

Police said they believed it was "a targeted attack" and were searching for the driver, who fled on foot.

