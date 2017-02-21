 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Brazilian footballer reduced to tears after racist 'monkey' taunts and abuse by crowd in Serbia

share

Source:

Associated Press

Partizan Belgrade midfielder Everton Luiz was in tears after persistent racist chants during his team's victory over Rad in the Serbian league.

Partizan Belgrade midfielder Everton Luiz said he faced the abuse from the crowd throughout the entire Serbian League match between his side and Rad.

The Brazilian, who joined Partizan last year, played through monkey chants and other abuse, including a racist banner in the stands where Rad fans were standing.

The banner was removed after intervention from the referee.

There were scuffles between the players after the match yesterday, when Partizan won 1-0, after Everton Luiz showed the middle finger to the Rad supporters.

Wiping away tears, Everton Luiz said he "faced racist abuse during the entire match."

Serbian fans are notorious for racist outbursts against black players. Rad supporters are known for their nationalist ultra-right behaviour.

Yesterday the Serbian Football Association suspended Rad's stadium in Belgrade until further notice because of the fans' behaviour.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:22
1
Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.

Land Rover dumps Dan Carter over drink drive shame

00:16
2
Elliott's final over heroics proved once again he is the man for a pressure situation.

Watch: He did it again! Grant Elliott drops bat in epic joy after hitting mammoth six to win Pakistan T20 match


00:31
3
Partizan Belgrade midfielder Everton Luiz said he faced the abuse from the crowd throughout the entire Serbian League match between his side and Rad.

Brazilian footballer reduced to tears after racist 'monkey' taunts and abuse by crowd in Serbia

4
Martin Guptill celebrates his century.

Finally, Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill cracks IPL auction


00:28
5
A security guard was forced to seperate Gold Coast and Brisbane Lions players after a melee started after a dangerous tackle.

Video: Security guard steps in to stop biff between Aussie Rules players after nasty slam tackle

02:02
The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

Jack Tame to Andrew Little: 'You don't worry about a poll that has you as the preferred PM at seven per cent?'

The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.

01:09
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

02:03
The Maori and Mana parties will fight the election as allies after years of tension and fighting.

Hone Harawira signals foreshore and seabed fight back on as he stands in Maori seat

Mana and the Maori Party are joining forces to try to win back the Maori seats they lost at the 2014 election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ