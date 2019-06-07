Brazilian football star Neymar testifies about posting rape accuser's photos online

Football star Neymar testified for almost two hours in the Rio de Janeiro police headquarters today in a cybercrimes investigation linked to a woman's rape allegation against him.

The Brazilian football confederation reported earlier that Neymar had received a subpoena to speak with authorities about his posting on social media of images and messages of the accuser without her authorisation in possible violation of her online privacy.

Neymar arrived to testify shortly after 7pm local time Thursday night and left shortly before 9pm.

He spoke to journalists afterward at the police headquarters but didn't provide any details about his testimony in the alleged cybercrime case.

"I only want to thank the support and messages that everybody sent," said the player, who was using crutches because of his injured right ankle.

Neymar is expected to speak to authorities in the next few days about the rape allegation, which is being investigated separately in Sao Paulo, where the woman filed a formal complaint with police Friday.

The complaint alleges the Brazilian football star raped her in a Paris hotel room May 15.

A doctor gave a statement to Sao Paulo police today about a medical examination he gave the accuser.

Neymar denies any wrongdoing.

After word of the woman's allegation became known, the player shared social media posts meant to show that the accuser had sent him friendly messages following the alleged rape.

The accuser, Najila Trindade, a 26-year-old model, made her first public comments about her charge this week, telling two Brazilian television stations that Neymar raped her and engaged in "aggression," or physical violence.

The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in the TV interviews.